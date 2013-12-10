Defence Minister A K Antony on Monday gave a clean chit to his ministry in the controversial deal with Italian firm AgustaWestland, for supplying 12 VVIP helicopters, saying it had followed all procurement processes in a transparent and meticulous manner.

In response to questions from MPs of the Lok Sabha, Antony said, “the procurement case progressed in accordance with the established procurement procedure in a transparent manner with all stages of procurement being followed meticulously.”

He also said that the ministry had not yet decided on cancelling the `3,727-crore contract.

Antony said the Service Qualitative Requirements were so formulated that they meet the essential requirements for VVIP transportation in Indian conditions, while ensuring that the requirements were adequately broad-based to evoke a multi-vendor response.

The February 2010 contract had got into trouble in February this year, three months after AgustaWestland had delivered three choppers, when an Italian court got the firm’s former CEO Giuseppe Orsi arrested on February 14 in an investigation into allegations of corruption in overseas deals, including the Indian contract.

The Defence Ministry took note of the arrest and issued a show cause notice to the company on February 15, apart from suspending the contract, stopping further deliveries and payments from and to the company.

It also ordered a CBI probe, which filed a regular case in the matter and named former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief S P Tyagi, his three cousins and 11 others as accused.

The Defence Ministry and the CBI also obtained documents about the deal for AW-101 helicopters from Italy, and on October 21 a final notice for cancellation of the contract was issued to AgustaWestland, which replied to it by the deadline on November 26, apart from getting a hearing on November 21 before Defence Ministry officials.

“No decision has been taken so far to cancel the contract,” Antony said.