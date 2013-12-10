The CBI Monday filed a charge sheet in a court here against former Rajasthan minister Babulal Nagar, accused of raping a married woman, a lawyer said.

The charge sheet was filed in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases.

Nagar, who is currently lodged in the Jaipur Central Jail, was arrested Oct 25.

"The CBI today (Monday) filed the charge sheet against Nagar under section 306 (rape), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (intimidation)," said Nagar's lawyer Amar Singh.

Sources said that in the 200-page charge sheet, the CBI has listed 36 prosecution witnesses and 45 documents.

The case relates to allegations levelled by the 35-year-old complainant (victim) against the accused for causing hurt and committing rape on Sep 11.

CBI had taken over the investigation of the case, earlier registered by state police at police station Sodala in Jaipur.

Nagar, 53, resigned from the state cabinet two days after the FIR was registered Sep 17. He was minister of state for dairy and rural industries.

In her police complaint, the 35-year-old woman alleged that Nagar called her to his official residence on the pretext of giving her a government job and raped her Sep 11.