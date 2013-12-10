Veteran activist Anna Hazare launched an indefinite hunger strike at his village here to press for the passage of the Jan Lokpal Bill.

In the chilly 6 degrees Celsius temperature sweeping Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, Hazare went on his usual morning walk and then started his hunger strike near the Yadavbaba temple in the village, under the banner of his new organisation, Jantantra Morcha.

The Jan Lokpal Bill, also referred to as the Citizen's Ombudsman Bill, is an anti-corruption legislation drafted by civil society activists, seeking appointment of an independent panel to investigate cases of corruption.