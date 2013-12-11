Have Not Decided Anything on Future Course of Action: Ganguly

PTI By

Former Supreme Court judge Ashok Kumar Ganguly, accused of harassing a law intern, today said he has not decided on his future course of action if the young woman filed a police complaint.

Asked whether he would fight it out in court if the intern filed a police complaint, Justice Ganguly replied, "I haven't said any such thing to anyone."

"Many are misquoting me. I haven't decided anything on this matter as of now," Justice Ganguly told PTI here.

Women's rights activist Santasree Chaudhuri had yesterday appealed to the intern to file a FIR.

Justice Ganguly had ruled out quitting as chairman of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission, notwithstanding the growing clamour for his resignation.

The retired Supreme Court judge had earlier said he would do whatever he had to.

A committee of three judges of the Supreme Court had indicted their former colleague, Justice Ganguly, for 'unwelcome behaviour' and 'conduct of sexual nature' toward the woman law intern. Justice Ganguly has denied the allegations.