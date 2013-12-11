Tehelka's founder editor Tarun Tejpal was today remanded in 12-day judicial custody in the case of alleged sexual assault of a junior woman colleague by a local court which agreed to his plea of a special cell at Sada sub-jail, where he was taken.

Judicial magistrate Kshama Joshi, who remanded Tejpal in judicial custody, allowed his application seeking a special cell in the high security Sada sub-jail in Vasco town.

Advocate Sandip Kapoor representing Tejpal raised security concerns and argued that since he has been an "investigative journalist" during his career, he should not be asked to share the prison with other inmates.

The court allowed the application for Tejpal, who has been moved from the Panaji police lock-up where he spent 10 days after his arrest.

Tejpal was produced before the judicial magistrate by Goa Police crime branch after his remand period expired.

The police had sought two days' of custody for the accused, which was refused by the court.

The 50-year-old journalist has been booked under Section 354-A (sexual harassment, physical contact, advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures, or any other unwelcome physical, verbal or non-verbal conduct of sexual nature), Section 376 (rape), Section 376(2)(k) (rape by a person of a woman in his custody taking advantage of his official position), Section 341 (wrongful restraint) and Section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kapoor told PTI that he would soon move the court seeking bail for Tejpal, who has been interrogated by Goa Police crime branch for over 10 days.