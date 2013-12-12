More than six lakh posts are lying vacant in different central government departments and ministries, Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Minister of State for Personnel V Narayanasamy said as on March 1, 2012, there were 36,84,543 sanctioned posts in various central government ministries, departments and Union territory administrations.

Out of these sanctioned posts, 6,00,013 posts are lying vacant, he said.

"The Ministries/Departments are required to fill the vacancies as per recruitment rules and extant guidelines. This department issues instructions from time to time to all Ministries/Departments to fill up the vacant posts on timely basis," the Minister said.