CPI-M in search of non-Cong, non-BJP alternative

CPI-M today said it was in search of a non-Congress, non-BJP political option which would implement alternative policies.

"We do not want any change in any party, but change in policies. We are in search of a non-Congress, non-BJP political alternative which would implement alternative policies," party leader Sitaram Yechury told reporters after a Politburo meeting here.

The CPI-M would continue its struggle to change the anti-people policies of the UPA government and fight communalism simultaneously, the Politburo member said. The meeting discussed the current political situation and reviewed the result of the just-concluded Assembly elections in five states, Yechury said.

The three-day meeting of the party's Central Committee would discuss its preparation for the coming general elections and draw up its own strategy in the light of the present political situation across the country.

Regarding the results of the Assembly elections in the five states, Yechury said, "People have expressed their dissatisfaction against the anti-people policies of the Congress and as a result, the BJP got advantages."