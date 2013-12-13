MEA Looking for ‘Monkey Handlers’

Express News Service By

The mandarins on the Raisina Hill are again in need of a protector, of the simian type.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday issued a new tender for deploying a monkey handler at South Block - a term used for the keeper of the langur- whose mere presence scares away the rhesus species which plague the Raj-era buildings in the capital.

The monkey handler will have a contract for one year, but with long working hours - from 8.30 in the morning to 8.30 in the evening, six days a week. To pre-empt any possible protests from animal rights activists, the tender also says that the monkey handler will “drive away the monkeys from the premises occupied by the Ministry of External Affairs at South Block including floors/terrace keeping in view of the instructions contained in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and other relevant acts”.

Further, it said that the “monkey handler shall be equipped with a whistle and a stick during duty hours”.

In other words, the monkey handler has to have legal knowledge of Government acts.