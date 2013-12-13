The Rajya Sabha Friday congratulated cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for winning the country's highest honour, the Bharat Ratna.



It was Tendulkar's first day in the winter session of the house, to which he was nominated in April last year.



As he walked in with other nominated members, several members warmly greeted him.



After paying homage to those killed in the 2001 terror attack on parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Hamid Ansari congratulated Tendulkar and described him as an outstanding cricketer.



"I hope the whole house joins me in congratulating him," he said. Members thumped their desks before the house was adjourned.



Later, several MPs shook hands with Tendulkar.



While nominated member Anu Aga appeared to be taking his autograph, Mani Shankar Aiyar too asked Tendulkar to scribble a message for him.