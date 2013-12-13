Home Nation

Raman Singh Sworn in as C'garh CM for Third Time

Says Cong vice-president Rahul Gandhi is to be blamed for the party’s loss in the state

Published: 13th December 2013

Narendra-Modi

Speaking to the media after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh for the third consecutive term, Raman Singh said Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was  to blame for the party’s loss in the state.

“More than the state leaders, it is Rahul Gandhi who lost the elections.  He was involved in every aspect of the party’s poll management and election strategy. His observers were active in the state even before the polls started,” Raman, who was interacting with the media persons, said .

Earlier, he was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Shekhar Dutt during a ceremony at the Police Parade Ground which was attended by senior BJP leaders.

Among those present were party president  Rajnath Singh, senior party leader L K Advani, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Sushma Swaraj, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Arun Jaitley, Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Delhi BJP candidate Harshvardhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Vasundhara Raje Scindia and former Congress Chief Minister Ajit Jogi.

Raman was the last person to arrive at the ground to take the oath. Also present were Sushil Kumar Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, Nitin Gadkari, Ravishankar Prasad, Uma Bharati, Arjun Munda, Uddhav Thackrey, Navjot Singh Siddhu, Ananth Kumar, Smriti Irani and, Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

The doctor-turned-Chief-Minister told the media that the BJP’s win in the state showed that people supported governments which work for them.

He stated that he took his first decision of the new government immediately after he was sworn in. “I have sent a letter to the Prime minister from the very stage from where I took the oath in which I have requested him to increase the minimum support price of rice available to farmer to `2,100,” he said.

Attributing the victory to the pro-incumbency factor, Raman said people voted for the party as it executed its promises.

“For the last ten years our focus has been Gaanv, Gareeb and Kisaan (Village, poor and farmers) and we will continue to focus on them,” he said.

Comments

