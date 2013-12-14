Modi Should be Allowed to Show Contrition to Move on: Murthy

PTI By

Infosys chief NR Narayana Murthy today said that Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi should be allowed to show a "sense of contrition" and then move on as otherwise the debate on him in the context of the post-Godhra riots would be unending.

"When it came to the discussion of a certain somebody from a certain party, I said, look, the reality of the matter is as long as we accept that we did something that was not right, as long as we are willing to show a sense of contrition, we'll have to move on. Otherwise we will argue on this till the fire freezes," he said in a discussion at the NDTV Solutions summit here.

Murthy did not name Modi or referred to the Gujarat riots.

When asked if he was referring to BJP's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, he nodded in agreement.

One of the most noted leaders from the IT sector in the country, Murthy said if "we fail to do this", such an issue will be debated time and again.

"Let's also remember one thing that the courts have not indicted the gentleman. The courts have not passed any strictures, any judgement and therefore the best we can do at this point of time is to accept a sense of contrition from the individual and then move on. Because, otherwise we can go on with this time and again for the next 100 years," he added.

Murthy said: "While, I am fully committed to secular democracy as the fundamental corner stone of India for ages to come, I only said that we are all human beings. God is not finished with us. Therefore let us give an opportunity to the individual to show his sense of contrition and then move on."

Echoing his views, former Union Minister Arun Shourie said that better way is to focus on the pluralism of the Indian society and not the secularist aspect.

"State and religion must be completely separated. We have to respect pluralism and every leader has to practice this," he added.

Noted jurist Fali S Nariman said: "I do not place great regard on democracy.... During my time the democracy was tolerant, but today it has become intolerant. We have to create a system that maximises opportunities for the minorities."

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said: "Secularism and democracy are very important. Secularism has always been in India since the ancient times like during the time of Akbar. Democracy has never been defined as majority rule. Democracy is governance by discussion."