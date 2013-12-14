Congress has offered unconditional support to Aam Admi Party as it has promised to give a "clean and non-corrupt government", Union Home Minister Suhshilkumar Shinde said here today.

"AAP wanted to come to power and give a clean government, and Congress has decided to give unconditional support to whoever talks of giving a clean and non-corrupt government," he told reporters here.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP with its anti-corruption plank made a stunning electoral debut with 28 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly while Congress suffered a rout in the recent Assembly election, managing to win just eight seats.

On formation of government in Delhi which threw up a hung House in the recent Assembly polls, Shinde said if AAP rejects the offer, the constitutional authority would take a decision on it.

Congress had sent a letter to Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung offering unconditional support to AAP to form the government stating the party would not like to put the burden of fresh election on the people.

"A decision will be taken after AAP members' meeting with Lt Governor," Shinde said.

Asked about reports that he would meet Jung to discuss the issue, Shinde said "there wouldn't be any such meeting."

Meanwhile, am Aadmi Party today set some new conditions for Congress and BJP before it can decide on forming a government, a move seen as attempts to fob off criticism that it was running away from taking responsibility.

Kejriwal had given to Jung the copies of letters he had written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and BJP Chief Rajnath Singh seeking their views on a list of 18 issues that included ending VIP culture in the capital, audit of electricity companies and removal of MLA local funds scheme.