Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly today said that he has not yet given a thought to the BJP's offer to fight the parliamentary election on its ticket.

While the BJP has offered him a ticket, a senior Congress leader met him at his residence while the CPI(M) claimed he had always been with the party.

"Yes, I have got it. I have not decided anything," Ganguly said on the sidelines of an event here today.

"But it is a big decision to make. I have to sort out many things," Ganguly, one of the best brains Indian cricket has seen, told a tv news channel.

Asked if he was contemplating to accept the offer, he said, "I have not given it a thought yet."

Ganguly is being courted by almost all major political parties to join their camp ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pradip Bhattacharya went to meet Ganguly at his residence in Behala in the south-western part of the city in the afternoon, but claimed it was just a courtesy visit.

"My visit has nothing to do with it," he said when asked whether the Congress was keen to get the cricket star on board.

"We have not talked much about it. It is a courtesy call," Bhattacharya insisted.

CPI(M) politburo member Sitaram Yechuri, claiming that Ganguly has always been with the Left movement, had said at Agartala, "He has been with the Left. I hope he will remain so."