Five Indian Herdsmen Seized by Chinese Troops

In a brazen violation of the much touted Sino-Indian Border Defence Cooperation Agreement (BDCA),five Indian herdsmen from the Chumar region of Southern Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir were taken captive by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA)troops earlier this month.

The herdsmen, who were reportedly captured well inside the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC),were then taken to the Chinese territory by the patrol party. And it was only after the Indian Army’s intervention under the BDCA that their release could be secured.

Sources told Express that the issue, probably the first controversy to be dealt with under the BDCA, was “resolved amicably” without any military flare-up or diplomatic wrangling.

Actually,the herdsmen had taken their cattle for grazing and had wandered perilously close to the LAC when they were intercepted by the patrol.

After the local villagers brought the matter to the notice of the Army authorities in the Chumar region, the matter was taken up with the PLA for holding a Flag Meeting between the local military Commanders.

“The Chinese were told that the matter would be taken up at a higher level if the issue was not resolved locally and this was conveyed sternly,” sources said, adding that the matter was minor in nature compared to the three week-long Debsang Valley face-off near Daulat Beg Oldi in Ladakh in April-May.

The PLA has always been jittery in the Chumar region over Indian activities along the LAC, as the terrain was more advantageous to the Indian military and hence the Indian troops had an upper hand over the PLA there.

In July, the Chinese troopers had vandalised a closed circuit camera that the Army had put up along the LAC in Chumar area to keep a watch on the other side of the LAC from their posts about five km away.