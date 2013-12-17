BJP Prep in Full Swing for LS Polls

Express News Service By

After tasting victory in three states, and missing out on the fourth by a whisker, the BJP is now preparing for its next target – the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Party president Rajnath Singh has already started holding meetings with party leaders and incharges of different states to get the ground report and to set the ball rolling for early declarations of the Lok Sabha candidates.

According to BJP sources, Rajnath along with party general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal would be meeting state incharges in the next four days, ahead of the party’s central election campaign committee meeting on December 24.

“The idea is to seek their feedback on selection of candidates and preparation being carried for the next elections,” a party general secretary said.

These incharges would then guide the state party presidents and other office-bearers. The 20 sub-committees, part of the central election campaign committee, will also meet to discuss the work done by them till now. These committees include those on manifesto, vision document, booth management, publicity committee and IT committee.

After that the party would hold its national executive meeting in the third week of January in Delhi. The BJP in all probability may hold its meeting after the Congress session in January so that it could renew its attack on the ruling party. The UP rally of the BJP PM candidate Narendra Modi will now be extended to mid of February.