A man, who had allegedly killed a 7-year-old boy, has committed suicide, police said today.

Harjinder Singh, an electrician by profession, allegedly killed himself by jumping in a canal, they said, adding that his body was recovered from Lohgarh village situated on Punjab-Rajasthan border on December 17.

Singh allegedly killed the boy on December 9 by a sharp-edged object when he was returning home from school, police said.

Various angles are being probed in the case including the possibility of Singh being mentally disturbed, police added.