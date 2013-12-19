Killer of 7-year-old Boy Commits Suicide
A man, who had allegedly killed a 7-year-old boy, has committed suicide, police said today.
Harjinder Singh, an electrician by profession, allegedly killed himself by jumping in a canal, they said, adding that his body was recovered from Lohgarh village situated on Punjab-Rajasthan border on December 17.
Singh allegedly killed the boy on December 9 by a sharp-edged object when he was returning home from school, police said.
Various angles are being probed in the case including the possibility of Singh being mentally disturbed, police added.