RPI Activists Vandalise US Food Chains

In retaliation to Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade’s arrest in the US, the activists of the Republican Party of India (Athavale) vandalised American food chain outlets here.

Unidentified activists gathered outside Domino’s and Pizza Hut at Bandra and raised slogans against the US and hurled stones at the glass facade of Pizza Hut outlet. The RPI destroyed a Domino’s outlet on Friday, in what they claimed was a show of solidarity with a Dalit. RPI members barged into a Domino’s outlet in Bandra and broke its glass doors. Similar scenes were reported at Pizza Hut in Bandra. Police quickly rushed to the spot but vandals had already fled the spot.

Athavale has set a deadline of December 23 for the US to withdraw the case against Devyani and tender an unconditional apology.