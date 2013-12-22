Keeping the RJD on tenterhooks about a pre-poll alliance, the Bihar Congress today said it has been directed by the party's central leadership to gear up for contesting all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"I am not aware on any talks between the Congress and the RJD-led parties to firm up a pre-poll alliance...as far as I am concerned, the central leadership has asked us to start preparations to contest all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar," the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Ashok Kumar Chaudhary told reporters here.

"As far as the Bihar Congress is concerned, we are going to abide by our party leadership's directive and prepare groundworks to contest all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state," he said.

On the RJD leaders exuding confidence about working out a pre-poll tie with the Congress, Chaudhary said it was for the other party to explain about the basis of their claims.

Meanwhile, tyring to win the hearts of the people, Chaudhary led his party leaders and activists armed with broom sticks, on cleanliness drive on the streets of the state capital today.

He, however, denied the exercise had anything to do with politics and claimed the drive was aimed at generating awareness among the citizens.

Bemoaning that the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) was not improving infrastructure and not recruiting workers to improve cleanliness and hygiene condition, he said the initiative by his party would shame the authorities and compel them to take drastic steps to spruce up the capital.