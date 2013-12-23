Home Nation

AAP Betrayed the People of Delhi, Says BJP

Published: 23rd December 2013 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2013 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

The BJP Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of "betraying the people of Delhi" after its leader Arvind Kejriwal said he will form a minority government with outside support of the Congress.

Harsh Vardhan, the Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate in Delhi, said that by aligning with the Congress, the AAP has proved that they were hungry for power.

"The AAP fought the election on the anti-corruption plank and now they have taken support from a party that has been completely rejected by the people of Delhi. This proves that AAP is hungry for power," Harsh Vardhan said.

"This is a betrayal of the wishes of the people of Delhi," he added.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 31 seats, but it fell short of a majority in the 70-member house. The AAP stood second with 28 seats while the Congress took the third spot with just eight seats.

After the BJP decided not to form the government, the AAP told Delhi Lt.Governor Najeeb Jung that it needed 10 days' time to decide its course of action. The AAP then held what it called a referendum to ask people whether it should form a minority government.

Criticizing the AAP for holding the referendum, Harsh Vardhan said the opinion of a few hundred cannot supersede the mandate of lakhs of people.

"Around 70 percent of the people of Delhi had given their mandate and chosen their representative and now you go out on streets and ask some hundreds of people to give a mandate that is an insult to the real dimension of democracy," the BJP leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp