AAP Election Manifesto's Key Points

Here are the key points of Aam Aadmi Party's election manifesto in Delhi:
- That the Lokpal bill aimed at battling corruption and covering all employees will be passed within 15 days of coming to power.
- Around 3,000 "Mohalla Sabhas" to be set up where people would decide what they want for their areas -- parks, street lights, dispensaries and so on.
- Payment for government work would be made only if Mohalla Sabha is satisfied with the work done.
- Electricity tariff will be slashed by half and electricity distribution by private companies will be audited. Inflated bills will be rectified and if distribution companies don't cooperate, their licenses would be cancelled.
- Two lakh community and public toilets will be built.
- Families which limit their monthly water consumption to 700 litres would not be billed. Domestic water consumers who have got inflated bills up to November 2013 will not be liable to pay these bills.
- Delhi Police, the Delhi Development Authority and the Municipal Corporations of Delhi will be brought under the control of the Delhi government.
- Minorities will be protected and "fake encounters and false cases against Muslim youth shall end".
- Any public official found guilty of corruption would be sacked, jailed and his/her property confiscated.
- Honest officials like Ashok Khemka and Durga Shakti Nagpal would be encouraged and protected.
- A Citizens Security Force would be formed in each ward to provide security to anyone in distress.
- No court case would be adjourned if the Delhi government is a litigant.