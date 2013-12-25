AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas to Visit Amethi on Friday

Home Nation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas would be visiting Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, Dec 27, party leaders said Wednesday.

Sources said Vishwas, whose name has been doing the rounds as AAP's probable candidate to take on the Gandhi scion in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, would be participating in the 'Jhadu Sandesh Yatra' and would feel the "political situation in the constituency".

Political observers feel this would also be in a way the beginning of AAP's foray in Uttar Pradesh. After its stunning victory in the Delhi state assembly polls, AAP has declared its national ambitions and has set eyes on certain VIP constituencies, which it says it will contest.

Vishwas's name against Rahul Gandhi was announced some time back by Manish Sisodia, a close aide of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

A senior AAP functionary told IANS that other than taking part in the 'Jhadu Sandesh Yatra' aimed at mobilizing the masses in favour of the party, Vishwas will also hold meetings with party workers at the Saintha road party office in Amethi.

While Vishwas has been very critical of the Congress and its leaders in the past, it is now to be seen how he takes on the Congress after the latter's outside support to a AAP government in Delhi.

Meanwhile state's PWD minister Shivpal Singh Yadav has ruled out any standing for AAP in Uttar Pradesh and said at a function Tuesday that AAP would soon be exposed and will have no effect in the state.

