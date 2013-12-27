Around 500 members of the Congress Thursday protested near Bharatiya Janata Party president Rajnath Singh's residence after corruption charges were filed against two BJP ministers in Gujarat.



"The Congress members were stopped by police near Rajnath Singh's residence at Ashoka Road in central Delhi. They raised slogans against Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi," a police officer said.



The Congress workers, carrying banners and placards, protested against two Gujarat ministers - Babu Bokhiria and Purushottam Solanki - who were charged for their involvement in illegal mining and fisheries scams respectively.