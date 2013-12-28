Terming the formation of Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi as "historic", AAP leader Prashant Bhushan today said the party's mission is to bring about a complete transformation in the country to ensure democratic and legal rights to the common man.

"Today is a historic day. We have embarked on a journey, and our mission is to lead the country to a fundamental change," he said after receiving an award instituted by the Kerala Lawyers Club here.

Holding that the power structures in the country, including the judicial system, do not guarantee meaningful participation of and rights to the vast majority of people, Bhushan said it was time that radical changes were brought about in every vital sphere of the polity.

Noting that it was difficult for new political players to make a breakthrough in the system dominated by a few big parties like Congress and BJP which had access to immense resources, Bhushan said it was due to "unusual circumstances" that AAP was able to challenge their dominance and emerge successful.

Making a strong pitch for electoral and judicial reforms, he said in the existing system after casting votes the common man ceased to have any say in decision making or policy formulation and not more than two per cent of the people have access to justice. "The most sinister impact of corruption is creation of a corporate mafia which has acquired the complete control of the power structure in the country," he said.

An "honest" political movement like AAP, some of whose leaders could read the pulse of the people, to make further strides required the support and participation of right minded people all over the country, he said.

The award, instituted in memory of eminent lawyer and Left fellow traveller Pirappancode Sreedharan Nair, was presented to Bhushan by CPI(M) stalwart and Kerala Opposition Leader V S Achuthanandan.