The Adarsh housing society issue will be resolved soon, but the media should also look at corruption cases in the non-Congress ruled states, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has said.



"Adarsh issue has been discussed within the party and will be resolved. Corruption and inflation remain the key issues for us," Sonia Gandhi told reporters at the sidelines of the Congress's foundation day celebrations at the party's national headquarters here Saturday.



She added: "Media should also look at corruption in some other states ruled by the opposition parties. Look at us by all means, and point out our mistakes, but do look at others also."



"We have big challenges, but we are determined to be together and to fight and to win," she said.



The Congress president's comments came a day after the party's vice president Rahul Gandhi said the Adarsh housing society scam report should be reconsidered.



The Maharashtra government Dec 20 tabled the probe report on the Adarsh Society scam in the state assembly and then rejected it.



The report - by a two-member commission comprising former high court judge J.A. Patil, and former chief secretary P. Subramanium - described the scam as reeking of "greed, nepotism and favouritism" by those in authority who twisted laws, setting "a bad precedent".

