Delhi has a new chief minister. Arvind Kejriwal, the 45-year-old bureaucrat-turned-activist-turned-politician became the seventh chief minister of Delhi.

Kejriwal was sworn in as chief minister by Delhi’s Lt Governor Najeeb Jung at the historic Ramlila Maidan, watched by tens of thousands excited supporters, besides a nation-wide television audience.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal quickly announced the portfolios of his six-member Cabinet. The Chief Minister himself will look after the key departments of Home, Finance, Power and Vigilance.

Kejriwal will also keep Planning, Services and all other departments not allocated to the Ministers.

The other Ministers will have:

Manish Sisodia ( considered close to Kejriwal)

Revenue

PWD

Urban Development

Education

Higher Education

Local Bodies and

Land and Building departments

Somnath Bharti (a postgraduate from IIT Delhi)

Administrative Reforms, Law, Tourism and Culture

Administrative Reforms is high on Kejriwal's agenda with efforts to decentralise power and establish the Mohalla Sabha. The department is also likely to take steps to bring an end to the VIP culture and also provide time bound and efficient services to the people.

Rakhi Birla (The youngest Minister in the Cabinet)

Social Welfare and Women and Child Development departments.

Additional charge to formulate steps required for enhancing security of women.

Girish Soni

Labour Development

Skill Development

SC/ST departments

Satyendra Jain

Health

Industries

Gurudwara Elections

Kejriwal said a Cabinet meeting in the afternoon will decide the dates for convening the Assembly as well as possible steps to end VIP culture in the city.

"We will discuss three issues in the Cabinet which include finalising date to convene the assembly, steps required to end VIP culture like restricting use of red beacons and security by government officials and MLAs in Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal said he will have separate meetings with officials from Power and Transport departments, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Delhi Jal Board.

He said he will also meet Delhi Police Commissioner B S Bassi.

The Chief Minister said, if required, he will hold a second Cabinet meeting later in the evening.

..............................................