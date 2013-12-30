Sri Lankan Navy today arrested 18 Indian fishermen while fishing between Katchativu and Dhanushkodi.The fishermen from Pamban near here were arrested along with their three country boats for allegedly fishing in that country's territorial water, sources said.

The arrests had come as a shock to the fishermen's association members here especially after assurance from Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to the fishermen's representatives on December 28 that steps would be taken to release the 200 fishermen lodged in Lankan prisons.

The navy had yesterday arrested 22 fishermen from Jagadapattinam and remanded to judicial custody.The arrests caused tension in Pamban area as most of the fishermen go for fishing in country boats, which can not go very far.

The fishermen alleged that the Sri Lankan navy personnel were not allowing them to fish peacefully.

Meanwhile, fishermen who went for fishing in mechanised boats returned without fishing today. They alleged that the Sri Lankan navy, brandishing guns, asked them to return.