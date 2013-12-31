Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari Tuesday denied reports of that Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would announce at a press conference scheduled for Friday that he was resigning.



Television channels, quoting sources, said the Prime Minister is likely to resign in the press conference, paving way for Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.



"This report is completely baseless, based on conjecture and insinuation. I don't even think it should be dignified with a response," said Tewari responding to a question on Manmohan Singh's resignation.



"Media keep cribbing, that he (prime minister) doesn't talk to media, now that the prime minister has consented to talk to the press in the beginning of 2014, to even speculate in the manner in which it is being done, I think is in poor taste," he told T.V. channel Times Now.



Asked when the Congress plans to announce the name of Rahul Gandhi as it's prime ministerial candidate, Tewari said: "I can only refer you back to the statement of Congress president (Sonia Gandhi), an appropriate decision would be taken at an appropriate time."

Also Read:

PM Will Complete His Tenure: PMO Junks Media Speculation