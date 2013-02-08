An unidentified person sent a forged letter to a union minister, using the letterhead and fake signature of Congress president Sonia Gandhi's private secretary (PS) in the National Advisory Council, police said Friday.



The letterhead and signature of Dhiraj Srivastava were used in a recommendation letter sent to Tribal Affairs Minister Kishore Chandra Deo recently to appoint a person as the vice president of a government agency.



"Srivastava lodged a complaint with the crime branch of Delhi Police Wednesday. A probe into the case has been launched," Deputy Commissioner of Police S.B.S. Tyagi told IANS.



In his complaint, Srivastava said he never wrote any letter to Kishore Chandra Deo and that his signature was forged.



"Srivastava came to know about the forgery when Deo called him up to ask about the recommendation letter," Tyagi said.

