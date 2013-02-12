Senior IAS officer S K Srivastava has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



The 1980 batch officer of Union Territories cadre is currently vice-chairman of Delhi Development Authority.



The appointment was necessitated after Rajiv Takru, a 1979 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, was appointed as secretary in the Department of Financial Services.



D Diptivilasa, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Urban Development, has been given additional charge of the post of Vice-Chairman, DDA with immediate effect till the appointment of a regular incumbent, a press release issued today by the Department of Personnel and Training said.



The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved appointment of another IAS officer Rajiv Gupta as Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare under Defence Ministry.



Gupta, a 1979 batch IAS officer of Uttarakhand cadre, is at present Managing Director, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation Of India Ltd (NAFED).



The ACC has also approved appointment of Shyam S Agarwal as Secretary in National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).



Agarwal, a 1980 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, is currently Secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Castes.



He is appointed in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.