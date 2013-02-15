The BJP on Thursday sought a complete probe into the `3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal and also demanded that it should be monitored by a competent authority, preferably, the Supreme Court.

“Ordering a mere CBI inquiry is not enough. It must be monitored. In the 2G spectrum case, the CBI probe was ordered in 2009 but the agency did nothing for 15 months. It was only when the Supreme Court started monitoring the case suo motu that things started moving,” said BJP spokesperson Prakash Javadekar.

Senior BJP leader Jaswant Singh may have gone soft on former IAF chief S P Tyagi, but the BJP maintained that “he has a lot to answer for”.

“Tyagi definitely has a lot to answer for. He cannot escape answering the questions. If there are others involved in the scam they also have to be questioned,” said BJP spokesperson Nirmala Sitharaman.

Earlier, Jaswant had defended Tyagi, and said “allegations should not be made against till the truth is known”.

The former defence minister in the NDA government also admitted that parameters for the purchase of these helicopters were changed on the directions of the then National Security Adviser Brajesh Mishra and defended the decision saying “it was done to avoid a single-vendor situation”.

“We should not make wild allegations against a former Air Chief. It is not in the interest of both the Air Force and the country. The probe is on. Let’s wait,” he said.

“I don’t see why there is so much of excitement about changing the parameters. There was a plausible and good reason for the change that was to be brought about”. The original proposal for the VVIP helicopter emerged in 2000 and one of the criteria in that was that the helicopter for VIP movement ought to be able to go up to 18,000 feet.

Supporting the decision of Mishra in getting the parameters changed, Singh said: “I think that the then National Security Adviser appropriately and rightly said we must avoid the single vendor situation”. He also said he was disappointed with the UPA Government’s response in the matter.

“When it first appeared in 2011 and Parliament was also seized of it, the government has denied the very existence of such a situation. It is very disappointing”.

“...The Ministry of Defence ought to have stayed any further payments at least because it is a very fine balancing act that we have to achieve”.