The Jamiat Ulema-Hind, which virtually controls the Islamic seminary Darul-Uloom at Deoband, appears sharply divided over Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.



Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madni said Thursday that there was no question of accepting the Gujarat strongman as India's prime minister.



"Modi was wholly and solely responsible for the 2002 Gujarat riots... He(Modi) is protecting and shielding many politicians who were directly involved in the worst communal riots in the country," he told the media.



A few days back, however, Malauna Mahmood Madni, general secretary of the Jamiat, came out with a tacit endorsement of Modi.



"There is a change in the Muslim psyche towards Modi, and a section of Muslims voted for him in the recent assembly elections," he had said.



"There is a perceptible change, and circumstances are different," he added.



"Muslims in Gujarat are economically better off than in other states which have so-called secular governments."



Maulani Mahmood Madni, who rebelled against his uncle Maulana Arshad Madni four years back and floated a parallel group, said more innocents were languishing in jails in Mahrashtra than in Gujarat.



Maulana Arshad Madni, however, insisted that in a secular country like India, there was no place for Modi.



"I am sure and certain that the majority of the people reject his ideology. It is not only Muslims but also members of the majority (Hindu) community who oppose his communal agenda," he said.



Maulana Arshad Madni asked the government to reserve jobs for Muslims. He said the government should not take the support of minorities for granted.