Though the CBI has registered a total of 22 cases related to defence deals since 2004, only one case has resulted in conviction so far, it is learnt.

According to CBI sources, of the 22 cases, nine cases relate to acceptance of illegal gratification by private persons, public servants, army officials and bureaucrats, while 11 cases relate to defence procurement matters, defence deals and other allegations against public servants, executives, senior defence officers and suppliers of defence equipment. The remaining two cases were registered under Officials Secret Act,1923. The CBI has filed chargesheet in 14 cases, while six cases were pending investigation. Two cases were closed, as the allegations were not substantiated.

According to the officials, major problems faced by them in probing the cases include multi jurisdiction investigation and different legal systems across countries. “International relations and volume of trade affects executions of Letter Rogatory (LR) by a foreign country. The concerned country may not show any interest in the LR execution and often send replies and further queries to the questionnaire, which do not attend the crucial points of the LR,” they pointed out.

In cases, where original equipments manufacturers bring business to a country, there was a tendency to show lethargy to cooperate with the investigation, they revealed. In some cases multiple LRs are required for gathering evidence, thanks to the layered international banking system. It allows companies to have their accounts spread over various countries. In some deals, where kickbacks are involved, transactions are often routed through a number of accounts in abroad and the parties involved close such accounts to destroy the trail of money, the CBI sources pointed out.

“Many of these financial transactions occur in tax havens. It is difficult to obtain evidence from these havens, because of their liberal laws. Email tracking and identification of suspect, beneficiary and middleman become difficult, as all the servers are located overseas.