There has been no hike in passenger fares in the Railway Budget presented on Tuesday. However, the hike in reservation fees and supplementary charges will mean an increase of Rs 5 to Rs 25 in fares for all classes in superfast trains.

While the reservation fee in second class has been kept unchanged at Rs 15, the supplementary charges have been raised by Rs 5 to Rs 15. For the sleeper class, the reservation fee remains untouched at Rs 20, but the supplementary charges have been increased by Rs 10 to Rs 30.

For AC first and executive class, reservation fee will be increased by Rs 25 to Rs 60 while supplementary charge will go up by Rs 25 to Rs 75.

In sleeper and AC chair car, tatkal charges have been increased by Rs 25 and Rs 50 to Rs 175 and Rs 200 maximum respectively. The tatkal fare for AC-2 tier and executive will go up by Rs 100 to Rs 400. The Railway Minister has also proposed raising the clerkage and the minimum cancellation charges up to Rs 50. While in second and sleeper class the cancellation charges will go up by Rs 10 and Rs 20 to Rs 30 and Rs 60, respectively. The cancellation charges in AC chair car, AC-3 economy AC-3 tier will be increased by Rs 30 to Rs 90. The cancellation charges for AC first and executive class have also been increased by Rs 50 to Rs 120.