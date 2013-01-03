A woman was allegedly raped by a prominent Congress leader in Lower Assam's Chirang district, police sources said today.



The woman's husband lodged an FIR alleging that Congress leader Bikram Singh Brahma raped his wife last night.



Based on the FIR filed by the woman's husband, the police in lower Assam's Chirang district today arrested Brahma, Chirang superintendent of police Kumar Sanjeev Krishna told PTI.



Brahma is the Congress coordinator of Bodoland Territorial Council and Baksa district Congress committee chairman.



When the people of Santipur area along the Indo-Bhutan border, where the incident happened, came to know of the incident, they gheraoed Brahma and later the police arrived on the scene and took him into custody.



The SP said appropriate action will be taken as per the FIR filed by the victim's husband.