A special tiger protection force to fight poachers and wildlife smugglers in and around Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh would be formed soon. A decision to this effect was taken at Saturday’s cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), which is monitored by the Prime Minister, had in 2009 recommended to all states having national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and protected areas to raise a tiger protection force to specially deal with the menace of poaching and smuggling of wildlife and wildlife products. Four states, including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, were to set up the force in the first phase, for which the expenditure would be borne by the NTCA.

But it simply did not happen during the previous BSP regime, despite repeated reminders. When informed about the pending matter, Akhilesh discussed it with the forest officials. After the cabinet approval to the special force, he has directed the forest department to start work in this regard.