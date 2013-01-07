Home Nation

Recruit more women police: Home Secretary

In the wake of Delhi gangrape, the Centre has asked all states to increase the strength of women in police force to at least 33 per cent.

Union Home Secretary R K Singh said the complainants would feel it more comfortable to visit a police station, if there were more women police. As of now, women in police force constitute a mere 3.98 per cent.

“We think 33 per cent civil police should be women. We have suggested to the Delhi Police to increase the number of women personnel,” Singh said.

He also asked the states to act strictly against cops found violating the law by not registering complaints. “The police personnel should be suspended immediately, if he refuses to register a complaint. Not registering any complaint is violation of law,” he said.

Expressing anguish over the present policing system, Singh said common man was scared to approach the police for any help. As for women and weaker sections of society, visiting a police station in itself was an ordeal.

“In cases like molestation, the very thought of going through the ordeal to brief the policemen about the incident dissuades many from going to a police station. That has to be changed,” Singh said.

The home secretary also asked the states to educate people to respect women through social messaging and awareness creation.

“As a country, it is high time we woke up. Our inability to protect women and weaker sections of the society is a huge problem. A beginning has to be made,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Ministry reviewed the safety measures in the states and strongly endorsed setting up of more women police stations across the country. It also suggested that states could start exclusive women police control rooms for quick response. The ministry had also suggested that there should be no adjournments once the trial began, with day-to-day hearing.

