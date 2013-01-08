Home Nation

Maya boycotts Assembly celebrations

Chief-Minister-Akhilesh-Yad

Following former Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati’s decision on Monday to stay away from the UP Assembly’s ongoing celebrations to mark its 125th anniversary, the gala exercise is fast turning into a controversial affair.

It was at a hastily convened news conference held at her residence here that the BSP chief announced her intention to stay away from the celebrations.

“Since it was being organised by one political party, the SP and its Government, she (Mayawati) thinks it would be inappropriate to attend the function,” a BSP release said. The Dalit leader, who had been invited to the programme as a former Chief Minister of the state, flayed the collapse of the law and order situation in the state and demanded that President’s rule be imposed in UP. Interestingly, two other former Chief Ministers, Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh also kept off the function .

The celebrations to mark the Assembly’s quasquicentennial anniversary has been generating controversies from the very first day as the Opposition described the function as “a show of the ruling party and of the government and not of the UP Assembly”. The BSP leadership had lashed out at the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP Government and the ruling party for sidelining the Assembly and  Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey, who did not find any mention in the newspaper ads. Not only that, Pandey did not have any role in organising the function as the panel setup for the purpose was headed by minister Ambika Chaudhary.

“It was a humiliation of the Speaker and we strongly condemn it,“ said Leader of Opposition Swami Prasad Maurya. The entire programme, meanwhile, had been planned in such a manner that it would all along be an ‘SP show’.

According to state BJP spokesman and MLC Hridaya Narain Dixit, he strongly condemned the manner in which a programme of the UP Assembly had been hijacked by the ruling  party.

In fact, several senior leaders who had been scheduled to speak on the opening day of the gala event on Monday, during the joint session of the Assembly and the Council, were denied their turn to speak.

