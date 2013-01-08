The BJP on Monday demanded Lt Governor of Delhi Tejendra Khanna to dismiss 28 officers attached to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for allegedly siphoning off crores of rupees meant to construct night shelters.

On its part, the state government stated that it had addressed a communication to the CBI Director on October 29, 2010 requesting an investigation into the embezzlement of cash, which was detected while going through the records after taking over the slum department from the MCD, the slum department was later named DUSIB.

BJP Delhi unit president Vijender Gupta alleged that the 28 officers swindled away `20 crore meant for constructing night shelters for the homeless.

Gupta also alleged that night shelter bungling continued over the past decade and the state government had knowledge about it, but in place of punishing the guilty, it tried to protect them.

The scam could not have come to light have the CVC not taken cognisance of this serious corruption.

The CVC assigned probe into the irregularities to the CBI. The CVC has recommended dismissal of the officers and heavy penalty on them who committed the night shelter bungling.

The Delhi Government alleged that the bungling happened when the slum department was under the MCD. After it took over the department and renamed it DUSIB, it suspended 10 officers, including an assistant director for their involvement in the irregularities.