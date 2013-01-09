Centre reviews security in Delhi

PTI By

In the wake of Delhi gangrape incident, the government today reviewed the law and order situation in the national capital and directed the Delhi Police to beef up security, especially for women, and expedite pending criminal cases.



In separate meetings with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Tejinder Khanna, Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar, Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde reviewed the security situation besides functioning of the police.



"We have reviewed the law and order situation in Delhi.



Security of common people and women is our prime concern. I have also directed the police to expedite the pending criminal cases," Shinde told reporters here.



He said several decisions have been taken to improve security in the city and he would announce them tomorrow.



The Home Ministry has already directed the police to register FIR on any complaint by women and those police officers failing to do so would be suspended immediately.



The Lieutenant Governor said he has discussed with the Home Minister how to improve security in Delhi and in particularly safety of women in public places.



Khanna said he would welcome people willing to meet him with their complaints and suggestions, especially on security- related issues.