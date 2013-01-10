It’s official: Shettar to be BJP’s face

Express News Service By

Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar will lead the party in the next elections and be its chief ministerial candidate. The BJP core group put its stamp of approval on the decision at a meeting late on Wednesday. The decision was announced by party general secretary Ananth Kumar.

Shettar, a Lingayat, will be important for the BJP if it wants to retain the dominant community and counter former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa.

The thinking in the BJP is that the state may go to polls before May, when they are scheduled, to avoid daily bickering by Yeddyurappa.

As already reported by the Express, the Election Commission is also said to be considering a March election for the state along with three North-eastern states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland.

Considering this, the BJP wants to cut its losses in the state and put its poll machinery fighting fit under Shettar.