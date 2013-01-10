The BJP and CPM have slammed the decision to hike rail fares.

The BJP said a jump in fares is acceptable only if services were improved.

“The govt goes on increasing the cost but does not increase amenities and safety of the railways. It is absolutely unacceptable. The fare hike once in 10 years is not the issue. A hike is justified only if services are bettered,” said BJP spokesperson Prakash Javadekar.

The CPM politburo too criticised the decision and demanded a rollback of all hikes except in AC First Class and AC 2-Tier.

The party opposed the hike in passenger fares and called it “unjustified”.

“The hike in the fares of second class, sleeper and suburban fares is particularly unjustified as it will burden the ordinary people who are already suffering from all-round price rise.

The Railway Minister has shown contempt for Parliament by announcing these fare hikes just a month before the Rail Budget is to be presented,” it said.

The TMC also criticised the 20 per cent hike in fares as “anti-people” and announced state-wide protests in West Bengal on Thursday.

However, the Assocham called it a “necessary” move to make train transport financially viable.