The Cauvery Monitoring Committee (CMC) on Thursday decided that Karnataka should release 1.51 tmc ft of water for January 2013 as laid down by the award.

The interim award indicates that Tamil Nadu should receive 2.51 tmc ft of water during January 2013. Since there is 39.7 per cent deficit during the year, Tamil Nadu should, according to the provisions of the award, receive 60.3 per cent of 2.51 tmc ft, which is 1.51 tmc ft.

It was decided that Karnataka regulate the release to ensure Tamil Nadu receives 1.51 tmc ft during January 2013.

The CMC said, “Even if no water is released from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu continues to receive water from the intermediate catchment between the dam in Karnataka and Mettur in Tamil Nadu.”

The CMC order also said Karnataka’s demand for drinking water took precedence over Tamil Nadu’s demand for irrigation.

Going by the drinking water requirements of Bangalore, Mysore and other towns and the present storage in Karnataka’s reservoirs, the state will face a shortfall of 1 tmc ft even without releasing water to Tamil Nadu. Water is also required for livestock.

Water Resources Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday had ruled out rationing of water in the region saying there will be a minimum inflow of 3.5 tmc ft in the state’s reservoirs.

While representatives of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry said the final award should be notified at the earliest, the Karnataka representative said he would convey his government’s stand within two days after consulting it.

CMC chairman Dhruv Vijai Singh told representatives of the four states that a decision on notifying the final award of the Cauvery water disputes tribunal is expected shortly.