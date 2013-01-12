India sees 57 percent dip in new HIV cases in a decade

Home Nation

The number of new annual HIV/AIDS cases in India have dropped by 57 percent in the last decade as against 20 percent globally, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said Saturday.

"In the last decade, the global average declining rate for new HIV infections was 20 percent, in India it is 57 percent," said Azad at the closing function of the third phase of the Red Ribbon Express here.

A recent report by National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) said India has seen new HIV cases go down from 2.74 lakh in 2000 to 1.16 lakh in 2011 - an overall reduction of 57 percent.

Devoted to fighting HIV/AIDS, the third phase of the express train came to a final halt at the Safdarjung Railway Station here after covering over 160 stations in 23 states.

It was flagged off Jan 12, 2012 on the national youth day.

In its journey of one year, 90,000 people availed the HIV/AIDS counselling in the train, on the platform and around the train halt-stations. In its third phase, the train

Apart from spreading awareness on HIV/AIDS, the train also conducted general health check-ups.

The first edition of the express was launched in 2007 while the second phase was flagged off in 2009.

