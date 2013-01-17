Home Nation

NHRC seeks ATR from Odisha DGP

Published: 17th January 2013 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2013 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha over the severe child abuse. The six-year-old child has been battling for life at SCB Medical College, Cuttack.

The NHRC passed the order on a petition filed by   human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy. The child belongs to Panchapada village under Chandbali police limits in Bhadrak district.

He was brutally   by a gang and thrown into the bushes of a cemetery on January 1. He has been struggling for his life ever since. All  this happened due to the failure of maintenance of law and order in the area. The area is occupied by illegal immigrants with criminal background.

The child has not been provided with sufficient medical care, the petitioner alleged. There has been huge public outcry for justice but to no avail.

He requested the NHRC to depute a team of officials to visit the place of occurrence and meet the victim and recommend certain measures to be taken by the government to ensure safe environment for the children in the area, direct the State Government for immediate appropriate medical care to the victim and in this case, specialised super speciality medical team may be constituted to take care of the child who will otherwise perish for the failure of the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp