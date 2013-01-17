NHRC seeks ATR from Odisha DGP

Express News Service By

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha over the severe child abuse. The six-year-old child has been battling for life at SCB Medical College, Cuttack.

The NHRC passed the order on a petition filed by human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy. The child belongs to Panchapada village under Chandbali police limits in Bhadrak district.

He was brutally by a gang and thrown into the bushes of a cemetery on January 1. He has been struggling for his life ever since. All this happened due to the failure of maintenance of law and order in the area. The area is occupied by illegal immigrants with criminal background.

The child has not been provided with sufficient medical care, the petitioner alleged. There has been huge public outcry for justice but to no avail.

He requested the NHRC to depute a team of officials to visit the place of occurrence and meet the victim and recommend certain measures to be taken by the government to ensure safe environment for the children in the area, direct the State Government for immediate appropriate medical care to the victim and in this case, specialised super speciality medical team may be constituted to take care of the child who will otherwise perish for the failure of the State.