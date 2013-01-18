Complaint against student for anti-Mamata cartoon

PTI By

A police complaint was filed against a college student here today for sharing cartoons of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on his Facebook account.

"A police complaint has been filed by Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TC students wing) against Ram Nayan Choudhury for circulating cartoons indicting Chief Minister in it," officer of Bidhan Nagar (north) police station Santanu Kar said.

"We are investigating the case," Kar added.

Choudhury, who is a second year student of a college in Salt Lake area and an activist of CPI(M) students wing SFI, said the cartoon criticised Banerjee's industry growth agenda and the arrest of a poor farmer after allegedly branding him as Maoist.

"It is nothing but a simple cartoon. It was for fun. The same cartoon also poked fun at Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's poor performance in the Pakistan series," the youth said.

He claimed that he has been 'targeted' because of his political background. "I don't know why they (TMC) are so intolerant. They should not forget that this is a democracy."

The incident brought back memories of the arrest of Jadavpur University chemistry professor Ambikesh Mahapatra who had circulated cartoons on Banerjee and the then Railway Minister Mukul Roy last year.

The professor was released on bail following controversy and criticism from various sections of the society.