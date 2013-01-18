Home Nation

Rain, hailstorm lash Delhi; mercury to fall Saturday

Published: 18th January 2013 09:24 PM

By IANS

A hailstorm and heavy rains lashed the capital Friday, bringing the chill back. The Met department has forecast a cold Saturday.

The maximum temperature plummeted four notches below average to 16.4 degrees Celsius.

Commuters had a tough time with long traffic snarls on Delhi's arterial roads.

The rain had started in the national capital Thursday night, followed by a hailstorm.

A total of 12.5 mm of rain was recorded in the day.

While the minimum temperature was 11.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above average, the Met department has forecast Saturday's minimum temperature to be around 7 degrees.

"There will be fog Saturday morning but the sky will be clear in the day," said an official.

Earlier Friday, several key roads - including the arterial ones connecting Delhi to satellite towns of Gurgaon and Noida, the peripheral Ring Road - and several others were choked with long lines of vehicles as traffic moved at a snail's pace.

There was no fog and visibility was a good 2,600 meters at 8.30 a.m.

