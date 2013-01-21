The day may not be far off when doctors head the Health Ministry and pilots the Aviation, if a Group of Ministers (GoM) led by Defence Minister A K Antony has its way.

In a bid to “professionalise” the Civil Services on par with principles followed by some developed countries, the government has decided to form a Central Civil Services Authority (CCSA) for senior management-level bureaucrats -- a move which will make IAS officers’ race to higher government posts competitive.

The GoM includes P Chidambaram, Sharad Pawar, Sushilkumar Shinde, M Veerappa Moily, Kamal Nath, Kapil Sibal, C P Joshi, Jairam Ramesh and V Narayanasamy.

The GoM will meet on Thursday, immediately after the Jaipur session of the Congress where Antony is busy presenting a paper on coalition partners.

Antony’s keen interest in the CCSA is giving nightmares to babus for whom merely joining the IAS might no longer be enough to head a plum ministry at the peak of one’s career.Once the CCSA is in place, the panel which decides on the officers’ placement will be done away with. Every officer above the level of Joint Secretary will be selected by the CCSA.

“If the CCSA is formed, there will be no guarantee that just becoming an IAS officer will take you to the higher level of civil services unless one is also a specialist in the specific domain,“ a government source said. The CCSA will decide on whether to accept applications from eligible candidates from outside the services. Finer details regarding the eligibility criteria will be decided once the CCSA is in place.

“The GoM will also take a call on whether professionals from outside the government can also be brought in for posts of Additional Secretary and above. If that is done, professionals like lawyers, chartered accountants, corporate executives, academics, engineers and doctors may make a lateral entry to the system in their respective fields,” the source said.

The present process of empanelment of officers based on their Annual Performance Report will come to an end. Junior officers by the end of 13 years of service must have specialised skills in the specific domain applied for placement. Selection to higher posts will be based on these specialisations.

The idea of “professionalising” the Indian bureaucracy was first mooted by the second Administrative Reforms Commission, in its 10th report titled “Refurbishing of Personnel Administration -- Scaling New Heights”.

According to sources in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, the chairperson and members of the CCSA would be persons having experience as public servants or professionals of eminence having contributed to the management of public service.

“However, MPs, MLAs and office-bearers of any political party or other offices shall not be entitled to become members of the authority to avoid any sort of politicisation,” the sources said.

As per the proposal, the authority’s members shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a committee under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, consisting of the Union Home Minister and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.