India ticks off ‘protective’ Malik

Published: 30th January 2013 08:54 AM

The government on Tuesday hit back at Pakistan interior minister Rehman Malik’s unsolicited statement asking India to provide security to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Union home secretary R K Singh flayed the interference in India’s internal matter and said Pakistan should be more concerned about the security of its own citizens.

Malik while reacting to Shah Rukh’s first person account in ‘Outlook Turning Points’ had remarked on Monday that he will request the government of India to provide the actor security. Khan had reportedly mentioned in the interview that he has sometimes become the inadvertent object of political leaders who choose to make him a symbol of all that they think is unpatriotic about Muslims in India. “Rallies have been held where leaders have exhorted me to leave and return to what they refer to as my original homeland,” he had said.

Information and broadcasting minister Manish Tewari was quick to attack Malik, saying that the minister should pay attention to the plight of minorities in his own country.

Meanwhile, in a bid to end the row, Shah Rukh appealed to “those giving unsolicited advice” that he considered himself to be safe in India. “Nowhere does the article state or imply directly or indirectly that I feel unsafe, troubled or disturbed in India,” he said.

