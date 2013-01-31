CBI today registered 23 new enquiries in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of centrally funded National Rural Health Mission in various districts in Uttar Pradesh.



CBI sources said the enquiries have been registered in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of NRHM scheme in these districts.



They said the enquiries have been registered regarding alleged misuse of funds by district health authorities of Allahabad, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Bijnore, Banda, Moradabad, Gonda, Agra and Balrampur among others.



The sources said the alleged misappropriation of funds is not as big as it was in previous cases registered by it and deals with misuse by district officials.



A preliminary enquiry is first formal step to start an investigation which might be converted to an FIR in case some prima facie evidence is collected by the agency.



CBI has registered over 17 cases in connection with National Rural Health Mission irregularities in Uttar Pradesh in which it has accused former family welfare minister of the state Babu Singh Kushwaha and secretary Pradeep Shukla among others.