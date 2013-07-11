The union cabinet has recommended to President Pranab Mukherjee revocation of the central rule in Jharkhand, a minister said Thursday.

"The cabinet has appealed to the president to revoke the central rule in Jharkhand," Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari told reporters here while briefing them on cabinet decisions.

The President's rule in the state ends July 18.

Jharkhand Governor Syed Ahmed Wednesday recommended President's rule in the state be revoked.

The cabinet decision comes after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) staked claim to form a new government in the state with support from the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Independents.

The new alliance claims the support of 43 members in a 82-member state assembly.

On Tuesday, JMM legislature party leader Hemant Soren handed over a list of supporters to the governor and expressed his readiness to form the government.

President's rule was imposed in the state Jan 18 after the JMM withdrew its support from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance Jan 8.